Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $118,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

