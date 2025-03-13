PGGM Investments Sells 14,501 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.