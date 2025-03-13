PGGM Investments Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,284 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

