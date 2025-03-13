PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 9,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000.
About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.
