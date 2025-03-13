Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Pharming Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pharming Group Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of PHAR stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 9,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $602.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.