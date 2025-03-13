Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 3,772 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,563,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

