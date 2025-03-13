Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,157,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

