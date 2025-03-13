Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.99% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.