Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 181.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

