Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,867,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

