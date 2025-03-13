Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBR opened at $185.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

