Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 7,561 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,786,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $98.47 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

