Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Critical Comparison

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and RTCORE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $405.14 million 3.66 -$136.88 million ($1.47) -17.34 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

This table compares Phreesia and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -20.43% -32.78% -22.37% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, indicating that its stock price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phreesia and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 0 13 0 3.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phreesia currently has a consensus target price of $31.23, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than RTCORE.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

