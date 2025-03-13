PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

PHX Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,322. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

