PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 406.14%.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 952,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.32. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

