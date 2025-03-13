Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Potash America Trading Down 22.7 %

Shares of PTAM stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 7,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,494. Potash America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Potash America alerts:

About Potash America

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.