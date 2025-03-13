Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Potash America Trading Down 22.7 %
Shares of PTAM stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 7,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,494. Potash America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Potash America
