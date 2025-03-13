Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

POWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of POWL stock opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.96. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

