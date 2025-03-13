Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.14. 176,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 407,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $65,609.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,081.18. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

