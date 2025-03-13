Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $99,700.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,035.93. This represents a 12.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Fitzgerald Biagas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 1,805 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $19,927.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.76). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

