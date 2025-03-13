Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 39,509 shares.The stock last traded at $48.28 and had previously closed at $48.98.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $693.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
