Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 39,509 shares.The stock last traded at $48.28 and had previously closed at $48.98.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $693.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,617,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,151,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

