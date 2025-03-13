Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of well-established companies that are known for their financial stability, consistent earnings, and long-term performance. These companies are often leaders in their industries, regularly pay dividends, and are favored by investors for their resilience in turbulent market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. 189,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,459. Karman has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,508. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ:FBGRX traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Featured Stories