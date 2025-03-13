Promising Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in developing digital platforms, environments, or products related to the metaverse—a collective virtual space integrating technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain. These stocks represent investments in firms aiming to build immersive digital experiences and ecosystems where users interact, work, and play, and they are often seen as speculative given the still-evolving nature of the metaverse industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 173,866,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,775,125. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.68. 299,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.20.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 268,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

