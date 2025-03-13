Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $339.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.30. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $285.24 and a 12 month high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.