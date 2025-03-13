Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 316,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 388,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $757.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 8.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

