PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS PUTKY opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.54.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
