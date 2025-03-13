PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.59 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 251685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Down 3.5 %

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.