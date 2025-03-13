Q1 Earnings Forecast for DKS Issued By DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2027 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.91.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $194.63 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $182.25 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average is $218.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

