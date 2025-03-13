Q1 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Lowered by Zacks Research

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

XOM stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $473.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

