Q3 EPS Estimates for Holley Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Holley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Holley by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Holley by 12,719.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 812,746 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in Holley by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,990,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 440,040 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,556,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

