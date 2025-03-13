Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Further Reading

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

