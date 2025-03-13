Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
