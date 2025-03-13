Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Trading Down 2.2 %

Cintas stock opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.83 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

