Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Rallybio Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.