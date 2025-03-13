Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Apr 25 Dividend of $0.27

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a apr 25 dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 192.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Realty Income stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.