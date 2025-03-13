Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vital Energy (VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Vital Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “reduce” rating.

3/5/2025 – Vital Energy was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

3/5/2025 – Vital Energy was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

2/21/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,447. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Get Vital Energy Inc alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,392,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $19,066,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after purchasing an additional 220,871 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 187,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.