Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vital Energy (VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/13/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – Vital Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “reduce” rating.
- 3/5/2025 – Vital Energy was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.
- 3/5/2025 – Vital Energy was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.
- 2/21/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
VTLE stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,447. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
