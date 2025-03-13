Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Raised to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.38 on Monday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.90.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. The trade was a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

