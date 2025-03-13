Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $73.71. 170,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,007,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

