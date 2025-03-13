Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $689.50 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

