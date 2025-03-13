Rep. Tim Moore Buys Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 13th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $19,215,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

