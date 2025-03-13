Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after buying an additional 1,131,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,462,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 437.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,477,255 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $230.47 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $240.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.