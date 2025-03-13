Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 13th (AAL, ABM, ACI, ADBE, AEO, AEYE, AIG, ALS, AMH, ANIK)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 13th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by TD Cowen to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $560.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $620.00 to $575.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $495.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $528.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $490.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $550.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $525.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $83.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $41.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was given a C$73.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $142.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $118.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) had its target price increased by Ventum Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $8.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.50 to $12.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $782.00 to $659.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $11.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $253.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $234.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $145.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $131.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $160.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $148.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $93.00 to $75.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $264.00 to $285.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $18.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.75 to $1.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $3.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $112.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $6.10 to $6.20. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $146.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.