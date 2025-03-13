Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 13th (AAL, ABM, ACI, ADBE, AEO, AEYE, AIG, ALS, AMH, ANIK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 13th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by TD Cowen to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $560.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $620.00 to $575.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $495.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $528.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $490.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $550.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $525.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $83.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $41.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was given a C$73.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $142.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $118.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) had its target price increased by Ventum Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $8.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.50 to $12.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $782.00 to $659.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $11.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $253.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $234.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $145.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $131.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $160.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $148.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $93.00 to $75.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $264.00 to $285.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $18.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.75 to $1.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $3.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $112.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $6.10 to $6.20. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $146.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.