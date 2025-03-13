Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald’s, Booking, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies operating in the restaurant and food service industry. Investors purchase these stocks to gain ownership in restaurant chains, allowing them to share in the companies’ profits and growth while also shouldering the risks associated with market fluctuations and industry-specific challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.95. 14,241,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,778,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $330.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $503.95. 3,007,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,766. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $518.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.97 and its 200 day moving average is $466.17.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

MCD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $298.81. 2,196,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,055. The company has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.70. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $78.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,322.14. The company had a trading volume of 150,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,626. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,838.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,669.48.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,528,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $69.43. 7,545,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,025,323. The company has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

NYSE CMG traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 6,552,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,091,254. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

