Restore (LON:RST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.96) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.57. The stock has a market cap of £306.16 million, a PE ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.93) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

