Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

