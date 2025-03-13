Reviewing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 76.9% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aeries Technology and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology 23.81% -2,170.47% 33.11% Ryvyl -78.67% -114.73% -13.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeries Technology and Ryvyl”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $70.85 million 0.36 $15.66 million $1.62 0.36 Ryvyl $63.53 million 0.13 -$53.10 million ($8.52) -0.11

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeries Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aeries Technology beats Ryvyl on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

