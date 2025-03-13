Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Insider Corey Neil Riley Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,129.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE REPX opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

