Robert E. Harris Sells 1,098 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $24,902.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,835.28. This trade represents a 19.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,255,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 885,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.