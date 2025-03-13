Rotork (LON:ROR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

LON:ROR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 323.60 ($4.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,854. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 297.40 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 363 ($4.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.06) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

