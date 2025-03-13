Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

MPW stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

