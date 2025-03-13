Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.23)-$(1.13) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.161 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Rubrik also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.230–1.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $287,406.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,355.16. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,393.61. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,712 shares of company stock worth $41,583,311 in the last ninety days.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.