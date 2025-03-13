Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.17 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 412163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,800.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 284,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

